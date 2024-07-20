Trump: 'I Owe Immigration My Life!'

Former President Donald Trump told rallygoers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Saturday that he owes immigration his life.

Trump, referencing the assassination attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, said he was looking at an immigration chart, which caused him to slightly turn his head that he credited with saving his life and the "grace of Almighty God."

"When I watch the way our border was handled, we had the best border, the safest border, the border that saved my life," Trump said at his rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "You know, I was pointing to an immigration border sign when I made this turn, and that thing [the bullet] went that way instead of that way."

