Trump Mocks Dems Dumping Biden: 'That's Democracy?'

A lively and bold Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump went off script at his Grand Rapids, Michigan, campaign rally Saturday night to mock Democrats' failed "threat to democracy narrative" pushed by President Joe Biden.

"There's never been anything like it, and now we have something coming up where they're going to go to the convention and they have a couple of problems: No. 1, they have no idea who their candidate is and neither do we," Trump told his campaign rally that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "That's a problem. But we'll see. Hopefully they get it worked out.

"Sort of interesting: This guy goes and he gets the votes and now they want to take it away. That's democracy. They talk about democracy. Let's take it away from them."

Trump denounced Biden and Democrats disenfranchising American voters by "throwing out" the results of months and nearly 50 states Democrat primary elections.

Democrats are reportedly seeking to hold a open virtual nomination in early August before the mid-August Democratic National Convention, assuming the White House and Biden decide to end their reelection campaign under increasing pressure after a "bad night" at the debate last month, the failed Trump assassination attempt, and a wildly united GOP at the RNC this week.

"Last week I took a bullet for democracy," Trump said in a remarkably poignant remark.

"But now we go forward as one movement, and really we're doing a very well," he continued. "We have a very special group of people like the people here. You people built this country. It's one movement and we're more united, determined than ever before.

"We've never been so determined.

"Bad things happened last time. We're not going to let them happen this time. Bad, bad things happen. We will never stop working to deliver a magnificent future for our people, and together we will fight, fight, fight, right? And we will win, win, win."

Trump is adding the increase stakes for November, repeating his "most important election" in American history mantra.

"We're a failing nation," he said. "We're really a left at failing nation right now. This will be the most important election in the history of our country. This is going to be the most important election. We cannot let it slip by. We cannot let people cheat. We cannot let this slip by, or we're not going to have a country."

Trump trolled the Biden-Harris campaign for failing to know who the official Democrat presidential nominee will be, taking a poll of his rally crowd about who the nominee will be.

"Let's do a poll on candidates, ready?" Trump said. "We're going to do a poll on a few candidates. The press will like this because they won't have to pay for the poll.

"You know, you do these crazy polls and they charge you $250,000.

"Who's your favorite candidate? Who would you like? Let's do it.

"We'll start with Kamala Harris, and then we'll go to Crooked Joe Biden. And then we could possibly discuss a few others. So who would you like to most run against if you're us, if we want to win, ready? Kamala Harris? Crooked Joe Biden?"

The crowd booed incessantly.

"All right, I don't think we have to go too much further," Trump joked.

"I'd be very happy with her at this very moment. Democrat Party bosses are frantically trying to overthrow the results of their own party's primaries to dump Crooked Joe Biden from the ballot.

"Couldn't happen to a nicer guy.

"And as you're seeing the Democrat Party is not the party of democracy. They're really the enemies of democracy."

The Republican Party is the way forward, Trump declared.

"The Republican Party is now the party of the people," Trump said. "We're the party of hard-working Americans, of every race, religion, color and creed. We've become a very big party."

Trump repeated his mocking of Biden saying "we have to stop MAGA," saying he is actually calling for not "making American great."

"There's never been anything like MAGA," Trump said. "When Biden says, 'We have to stop MAGA, we will stop it.'

"I said, 'He doesn't know what MAGA stands for. It stands for Make America Great Again. How can you be against that?"

The "threat democracy" scam is over, according to Trump.

"They're seriously extreme," Trump said.

"But what they do is misinformation and disinformation, and they keep saying, 'He's a threat to democracy.'

"I'm saying, 'What the hell did I do for democracy? Last week, I took a bullet for democracy.'

"What did I do against democracy? Crazy."

