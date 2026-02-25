Trump Touts Immigration, Border Security Efforts in SOTU

President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday night to tout his administration's accomplishments in immigration enforcement and border security.

Trump's address to a joint session of Congress aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"After four years in which millions and millions of illegal aliens poured across our borders totally unfettered and unchecked, we now have the strongest and most secure border in American history by far," Trump said, referring to the Biden administration.

"In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. But we will always allow people to come in legally, people that will love our country and will work hard to maintain our country."

Since returning to office, Trump has prioritized border security measures and interior enforcement, arguing they are necessary to uphold federal law and protect national security.

Trump also called on Congress to pass legislation barring states from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens. Last year, several high-profile fatal accidents allegedly involved illegal aliens who held commercial driver's licenses.

Trump urged passage of the "Dalilah Law," which would prevent states from issuing commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens. He said the measure was named after Delilah Coleman, a first grader who was severely injured in a car accident allegedly caused by an illegal alien driving a semitruck with a commercial driver's license.

"Dalilah Coleman was only 5 years old in June 2024 when an 18-wheel tractor-trailer plowed into her stopped car, traveling at 60 mph or more," Trump said. "The driver was an illegal alien let in by [former President] Joe Biden and given a commercial driver's license by open-border politicians in California.

"Doctors said Dalilah would never be able to walk or talk, have a good life. She wouldn't even be able to eat again.

"But against all odds, she is now in the first grade, learning to walk. And she's here this evening with her dad, Marcus, a fantastic man."

Marcus Coleman stood holding his daughter as applause filled the House chamber.

"Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location," Trump said. "That's why tonight, I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the 'Dalilah Law,' barring any state from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens."

Trump also spoke about meeting Monday with families "who lost their treasured loved ones to the scourge of illegal immigration."

"These are the angel moms and families that for decades our government betrayed and our media totally ignored. Totally. It was terrible," Trump said.

Trump cited the case of Lizbeth Medina, a 16-year-old high school cheerleader who was killed by Rafael Romero, a 25-year-old illegal alien who is serving consecutive life sentences in Texas. Trump said Medina was supposed to perform in her town's Christmas parade, "but she never arrived."

"Her mother, Jacqueline, went home to look for her, and she found her lying dead in a bathtub, bleeding profusely after being stabbed 25 times," Trump said. "Lizbeth's killer was a previously arrested illegal alien who had broken in and brutally, just brutally extinguished the brightest light in her family's life. Violently and viciously.

"Her heartbroken mother is in the gallery to remind everyone in this chamber exactly why we are deporting illegal alien criminals from our country at record numbers, and we're getting them the hell out of here fast. We don't want them.

"We can never forget that many in this room not only allowed the border invasion to happen before I got involved, but indeed they would do it all over again if they ever had the chance.

"If they ever got elected, they would open up those borders to some of the worst criminals anywhere in the world. The only thing standing between Americans and a wide-open border right now is President Donald J. Trump and our great Republican patriots in Congress."

