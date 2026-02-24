WATCH TV LIVE

iran | missiles | trump

Trump Claims Iran Working on Missiles That Could Hit US

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 11:55 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Iran is seeking to develop missiles that can strike the United States and accused Tehran of working to rebuild a nuclear program that was targeted by American strikes last year.

The United States and Iran are engaged in high-stakes negotiations over Iran's atomic program and other issues including missiles, with Trump saying he prefers diplomacy but is willing to use force if talks fail.

"They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," Trump said during his State of the Union address.

In 2025, the US Defense Intelligence Agency said Iran could potentially develop a militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile by 2035 "should Tehran decide to pursue the capability," but did not say if it had made such a decision.

Tehran currently possesses short- and medium-range ballistic missiles with ranges that top out at about 1,850 miles (3,000 kilometers), according to the US Congressional Research Service.

The continental United States is more than 6,000 miles from Iran's western tip.

Washington and Tehran have concluded two rounds of talks aimed at reaching a deal on Iran's nuclear program to replace the agreement that Trump tore up during his first term in office.

- 'Preference' is diplomacy -

The United States has repeatedly called for zero uranium enrichment by Iran but has also sought to address its ballistic missile program and support for armed groups in the region -- demands Iran has rejected.

Iran has also repeatedly rejected that it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Trump ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last year, claiming afterward that Tehran's atomic program was obliterated.

On Tuesday, he said Iran wants "to start all over again," and that it is "at this moment again pursuing their sinister nuclear ambitions."

Trump has sent a massive U.S. military force to the Middle East, deploying two aircraft carriers as well as more than a dozen other ships, a large number of warplanes and other assets to the region.

He has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if negotiations fail to reach a new agreement. Talks with Tehran are currently set to continue on Thursday.

© AFP 2026


Politics
