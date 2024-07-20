Trump on Open Border: 'We're Not Going to Take It Anymore!"

Former President Donald Trump said when he is elected, the country is no longer going to tolerate open borders.

"We're not going to take it anymore," he told rallygoers in Michigan.

He spoke about China's ownership of auto plants in Mexico, saying the Biden administration has allowed this.

"We can't let these companies come in and steal our wealth, steal our jobs, and wind up building them ten miles across the border and think we will allow them to get away with it," Trump said, saying Michigan will benefit the most from bringing back the auto industry to the United States.

"It's not even hard to do," he said.

