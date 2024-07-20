Trump on Dr. Jackson: 'I Love That Guy;' 'Thank You, Ronny, for Everything'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hailed his White House doctor – now-Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas – for his care and standing by his side after last Saturday's bullet wound on his right ear.

"Let me also thank congressman Ronny Jackson from Texas – you know congressman Ronny Jackson – for the care and treatment he gave me as an outstanding doctor, which he is," Trump told his campaign rally that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "He's really an amazing guy."

The former White House physician for former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said Trump is doing well in a detailed statement earlier Saturday.

"As the former appointed physician to the President for President Donald. J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his wellbeing after the assassination attempt on his life," Jackson wrote.

Jackson, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said he met with Trump at Bedminster, New Jersey, in the late evening following the shooting to personally check on him and offer any necessary assistance.

"I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well," Jackson wrote.

Jackson said the bullet track "produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear."

Jackson was pointed out in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, crowd Saturday by Trump.

"I thank you, Ronny," Trump said. "Thank you very much. Great doctor. He was a great admiral, a great doctor. He's a White House doctor for Bush, Obama and a guy named Trump.

"And they said who was the healthiest of the three? He said, not even a question: Trump.

"And I said, I love that guy. I love that guy, when he said that.

"That was my doctor, even if he's a congressman, that was my doctor. But he's been a great congressman. Thank you very much, Ronny, for everything. We appreciate it, Ronny Jackson."

