Democrat Group Accuses Trump of Breaking Campaign Law by Not Declaring for 2024

A Democrat super PAC has accused former President Donald Trump of violating campaign finance law, The New York Times reports.

American Bridge, in filing a formal complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), claims Trump has spent political funds on a 2024 presidential bid without formally declaring himself a candidate, the Times reported.

Federal rules require those who raise or spend more than $5,000 in support of a presidential campaign to register with the FEC.

Complaints lodged with the commission, which is equally divided between commissioners aligned with Democrats and Republicans, usually move along very slowly, if at all.

Trump has not filed as a presidential candidate for ’24. Doing so would enforce restrictions on how he could raise and spend campaign money, including his current war chest.

In accusing Trump of improperly using his existing political committees to advance a 2024 presidential run, the complaint cites the former president's own words: "I know what I'm going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws."

The Times reported that Trump-controlled committees entered 2022 with more money than the Republican Party itself — $122 million.

"He should have to adhere to the law in a way that all other candidates do," America Bridge President Jessica Floyd told the Times. "When he says ‘I’m going to do it a third time,’ that’s not flirting. That’s more than a toe dip.

"It’s not like he doesn’t know what he’s doing."

A Trump spokesman said America Bridge’s complaint was a joke.

"America is spiraling into disaster because of the Democrats’ failures, and instead of reversing course, they are busy filing frivolous complaints that have zero merit," spokesman Taylor Budowich said.

During a Save America Rally in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday, Trump continued to tease a ’24 run.

"This is the year we are going to take back the House; we are going to take back the Senate; and we are going to take back America — and in 2024, we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," Trump said. "I wonder who will do that? I wonder."

A person who has decided to run for federal office and begun fund-raising is supposed to file paperwork declaring the candidacy. There’s also a "testing the waters" step for people uncertain.

American Bridge maintains Trump has crossed both thresholds.

Save America, Trump's joint fundraising committee, is registered and can spend on behalf of others.