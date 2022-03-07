Former AG Barr Suggests He Would Vote for Trump in '24

Former Attorney General Bill Barr suggested Monday that he still would vote for former President Donald Trump despite noted differences with his former boss.

Barr, while promoting his new book, said it was "inconceivable" that he would not vote for the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr told NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie.

"It's hard to project what the facts are gonna turn out to be three years hence, but as of now, it's hard for me to conceive that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee."

Barr's book, "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General," will be released Tuesday. In it, the former attorney general criticized Trump for various comments and actions.

During his "Today" appearance, Barr was asked whether Trump should run again in '24.

"Well, I certainly have made it clear – I don't think he should be our nominee, and I'm going to support somebody else for the nominee," Barr told Guthrie.

Barr, who served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush, returned to the office under Trump from February 2019 until his resignation in December 2020.

He left office after being criticized by Trump and the then-president's allies for not investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Axios reported that Trump ripped Barr in a three-page letter to "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, whose interview with the former attorney general was broadcast Sunday night.

"I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow and very boring," Trump wrote in the letter, a copy of which was acquired by Axios. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks. He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left — And that is not acceptable.

"Now he is groveling to the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn't deserve."