WSJ Poll: Trump, Biden Tied in Hypothetical Rematch

Former President Donald Trump is tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

Voters were divided 45% to 45% when they were asked who they would cast their ballot for in 2024.

The poll, released Friday, covered both parties:

57% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

55% said they had an unfavorable opinion of Trump.

Nearly 15% of voters say they have an unfavorable opinion of both Trump and Biden.

46% said they would back a GOP candidate for Congress, compared to 41% who would choose a Democrat.

The poll, conducted March 2-7, surveyed 1,500 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.