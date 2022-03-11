×
Tags: Donald Trump | Joe Biden | trump | biden | tied | wsj

WSJ Poll: Trump, Biden Tied in Hypothetical Rematch

Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump, left, and Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By    |   Friday, 11 March 2022 10:55 AM

Former President Donald Trump is tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

Voters were divided 45% to 45% when they were asked who they would cast their ballot for in 2024.

The poll, released Friday, covered both parties:

  • 57% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance.
  • 55% said they had an unfavorable opinion of Trump.
  • Nearly 15% of voters say they have an unfavorable opinion of both Trump and Biden.
  • 46% said they would back a GOP candidate for Congress, compared to 41% who would choose a Democrat.

The poll, conducted March 2-7, surveyed 1,500 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Newsfront
Friday, 11 March 2022 10:55 AM
