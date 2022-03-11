WSJ Poll: Trump, Biden Tied in Hypothetical Rematch

Former President Donald Trump is tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.
Voters were divided 45% to 45% when they were asked who they would cast their ballot for in 2024.
The poll, released Friday, covered both parties:
- 57% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance.
- 55% said they had an unfavorable opinion of Trump.
- Nearly 15% of voters say they have an unfavorable opinion of both Trump and Biden.
- 46% said they would back a GOP candidate for Congress, compared to 41% who would choose a Democrat.
The poll, conducted March 2-7, surveyed 1,500 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.
© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.