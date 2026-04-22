Hinson Targets Birth Control Access in Iowa Senate Run

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, who is running to replace Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in a tight Senate race, is focusing on expanding birth control access.

Hinson last week reintroduced two pieces of legislation that would allow adults to access over-the-counter birth control.

"We should make it easier for adult women to access safe, effective over-the-counter birth control options," Hinson said in a statement provided to the Des Moines Register.

"I've heard from many Iowa women who have to drive long distances to see their doctor, making it difficult to get the care and prescriptions they need. My legislation would allow adult women to access FDA-approved contraception over the counter at their local pharmacy."

Most Republicans say they support access to birth control, and polling consistently shows broad support for contraception among Republican voters.

Where divisions show up is around how it's accessed and regulated. For example, some Republicans back over-the-counter availability, while others prioritize religious liberty protections and insurance coverage or oppose certain types of contraception they believe may act after fertilization.

The bill, the Allowing Greater Access to Safe and Effective Contraception Act, would require the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track already approved oral contraceptives for over-the-counter availability, eliminating the need for a prescription.

Hinson also introduced the Access to LARCs Act, referring to long-acting reversible contraception.

Two Democrat candidates have pulled ahead in the Senate race, according to a new Echelon poll showing Josh Turek and Zach Wahls ahead of Hinson.

Turek and Wahls each receive 46% in a hypothetical matchup with Hinson, though Wahls holds a slightly larger edge as Hinson trails at 44%.

The poll was conducted April 3-9, with a margin of error of 6.6 percentage points.

President Donald Trump endorsed Hinson in September.

"I know Ashley well and she is a WINNER! A Loving Wife and Proud Mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has ALWAYS delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate," he wrote.