Trump: 'We Will Take Back the Beautiful White House; I Wonder Who Will Do That?'

While former President Donald Trump will not overcome "antiquated" campaign finance laws, he is not holding back on teasing a 2024 presidential run, stopping short of announcing his official campaign.

"This is the year we are going to take back the House; we are going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back America – and in 2024, we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," Trump told his Save America rally in Florence, South Carolina.

"I wonder who will do that? I wonder."

He has made numerous allusions to running for president again, saying at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida earlier this year, he has "won" two presidential elections and plans to win "for a third time" in 2024.

Trump blasted the "rigged" 2020 presidential election, adding "we may have to run again."

"There is more overwhelming evidence that the 2020 election – and by the way, it's even beyond the standpoint of evidence.; there is so much fact – it was corrupt," Trump said. "It was fraudulent and loaded up with the regularities. In other words, it was rigged.

"So, I ran twice. I won twice, and I did much better the second time than we did the first time, getting 12 million more votes, and now we may have to run again."