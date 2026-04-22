Bessent: Gulf Allies Request Swap Lines; UAE, US Would Benefit From One

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that both the United Arab Emirates and the U.S. would benefit from a currency swap line, and other Gulf allies have requested similar facilities.
Bessent did not name the countries making such requests, but told a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee budget hearing that such facilities would help stabilize financial markets amid turmoil from the Middle East war.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a U.S.-UAE swap line was under consideration.
"And swap lines, whether it's from the Federal Reserve or the Treasury, are to maintain order in the dollar funding markets and to prevent the sale of the U.S. assets in a disorderly way," Bessent said "So the swap line would benefit both the UAE and the U.S."
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