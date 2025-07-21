Zohran Mamdani Exploits NYC's Ideological Divide

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's democratic socialist mayoral candidate, has captured attention and criticism with unabashed Marxist-leaning rhetoric.
Supporters praise his progressive agenda; others fear it holds the potential for a communist takeover.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin