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Tags: common | household | chemicals | products | premature birth

Common Chemicals Under Scrutiny in Pregnancies

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:54 AM EDT

One of the gravest threats to unborn children may not begin in a hospital, a genetics lab, or a high-risk pregnancy clinic. It may begin in the ordinary products Americans bring into their homes every day.

A growing body of research is focusing on phthalates, a class of chemicals used to make plastics more flexible and found in some food packaging, vinyl products, detergents, solvents, and personal care products.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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One of the gravest threats to unborn children may not begin in a hospital, a genetics lab, or a high-risk pregnancy clinic. It may begin in the ordinary products Americans bring into their homes every day.
common, household, chemicals, products, premature birth
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2026-54-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:54 AM
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