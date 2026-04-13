Common Chemicals Under Scrutiny in Pregnancies

One of the gravest threats to unborn children may not begin in a hospital, a genetics lab, or a high-risk pregnancy clinic. It may begin in the ordinary products Americans bring into their homes every day.
A growing body of research is focusing on phthalates, a class of chemicals used to make plastics more flexible and found in some food packaging, vinyl products, detergents, solvents, and personal care products.
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Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.