Post-Roe Panic on Abortion Access Proves Wrong

We now know President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and countless other abortion advocates were dead wrong.
Each feared that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 would result in "millions of women unable to make decisions about their own bodies," resulting in dramatically fewer abortions.
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