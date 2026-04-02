WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: abortion | totals | higher | roe v wade | supreme court

Post-Roe Panic on Abortion Access Proves Wrong

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 April 2026 08:39 AM EDT

We now know President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and countless other abortion advocates were dead wrong.

Each feared that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 would result in "millions of women unable to make decisions about their own bodies," resulting in dramatically fewer abortions.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
We now know President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and countless other abortion advocates were dead wrong.
abortion, totals, higher, roe v wade, supreme court
921
2026-39-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 08:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved