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Tags: ai | crime | paperwork | cold cases | justice | law enforcement | intelligence

Cold Cases Heat Up With AI Breakthroughs

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 April 2026 09:01 AM EDT

In the predawn hours of a February morning in Tucson, Arizona, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home.

Surveillance footage from the scene became the focal point of an intense FBI investigation — and a cautionary tale about the double-edged nature of artificial intelligence.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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In the predawn hours of a February morning in Tucson, Arizona, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home.
ai, crime, paperwork, cold cases, justice, law enforcement, intelligence, speed
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2026-01-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 09:01 AM
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