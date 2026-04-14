Cold Cases Heat Up With AI Breakthroughs

In the predawn hours of a February morning in Tucson, Arizona, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home.
Surveillance footage from the scene became the focal point of an intense FBI investigation — and a cautionary tale about the double-edged nature of artificial intelligence.
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