×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: China | Coronavirus | wuhan | covid | lab leak

Will the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Ever Be Proven?

This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on May 27, 2020. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 September 2021 07:10 AM

Despite mounting evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, U.S. officials remain reluctant to officially declare that as the origin of the coronavirus.

It turns out that the hang-up may be less of a legal issue than a political one. Because politics has entered the equation, non-traditional news outlets and nonprofits — especially Judicial Watch — have instead picked up the ball that government and corporate media won’t touch.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Despite mounting evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, U.S. officials remain reluctant to officially declare that as the origin...
wuhan, covid, lab leak
1039
2021-10-27
Monday, 27 September 2021 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App