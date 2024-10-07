Women's College Volleyball Teams Forfeit Rather Than Play Trans

The growing list of college women's teams refusing to play a team with a biological male — or trans woman — on its roster could well be a bellwether moment that forces the NCAA to reverse its policy.
Four colleges — Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State — have refused to play San Jose State after learning it includes a man on its roster who claims female identity. Now, a San Jose State player, co-captain Brooke Slusser, has joined a lawsuit filed earlier this year to force the NCAA to reverse its guidance that allows biological men to play on women's teams.
