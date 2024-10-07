WATCH TV LIVE

Women's College Volleyball Teams Forfeit Rather Than Play Trans

San Jose State volleyball players huddle before an NCAA college match against Colorado State, in Fort Collins, Colo., Oct. 3. Four colleges refused to play San Jose State due to a trans woman on its roster. (AP)

Monday, 07 October 2024 07:52 AM EDT

The growing list of college women's teams refusing to play a team with a biological male — or trans woman — on its roster could well be a bellwether moment that forces the NCAA to reverse its policy.

Four colleges — Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State — have refused to play San Jose State after learning it includes a man on its roster who claims female identity. Now, a San Jose State player, co-captain Brooke Slusser, has joined a lawsuit filed earlier this year to force the NCAA to reverse its guidance that allows biological men to play on women's teams.

Monday, 07 October 2024 07:52 AM
