Treasury Ratchets Up Pressure on Hezbollah Finance Team

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 07:19 AM EDT

The U.S. Treasury has leveled harsh sanctions on a Hezbollah finance team linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The sanctions were placed on five individuals and three associated companies in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network that supports the finance team, the Treasury announced.

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 07:19 AM
