Treasury Ratchets Up Pressure on Hezbollah Finance Team

The U.S. Treasury has leveled harsh sanctions on a Hezbollah finance team linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The sanctions were placed on five individuals and three associated companies in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network that supports the finance team, the Treasury announced.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin