Red States, Blue Collars: Why Working-Class Voters Are Shifting Right

Working-class voters have been slowly shifting from casting their votes for Democratic candidates to Republicans for years, but the changeover became more apparent than ever in last November's election, when President Donald Trump drew slightly more people earning less than $50,000 a year than his rival, Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris.

The shift has been coming since the early 2000s, according to Penn State University labor and employment relations professor Paul Clark, who says that it's likely that the changeover became more apparent when Trump targeted the changing numbers.