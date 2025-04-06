WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: panama | pete hegseth | canal | port | china | blackrock

Hegseth Heads to Panama Amid Port Deal Drama

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 07:27 AM EDT

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to Panama this week in a high-profile visit that underscores renewed U.S. interest in the Panama Canal, following BlackRock's $19 billion deal to acquire strategic port assets from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings — now under review by China.

In the wake of renewed focus on the Panama Canal and President Donald Trump's stated national interests, BlackRock made a surprise announcement on March 5: a deal with Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings to acquire its two ports in Panama, along with a global network of 40 other port facilities.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to Panama this week in a high-profile visit that underscores renewed U.S. interest in the Panama Canal, following BlackRock's $19 billion deal to acquire strategic port assets from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings.
panama, pete hegseth, canal, port, china, blackrock
1013
2025-27-07
Monday, 07 April 2025 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved