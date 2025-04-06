Hegseth Heads to Panama Amid Port Deal Drama

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to Panama this week in a high-profile visit that underscores renewed U.S. interest in the Panama Canal, following BlackRock's $19 billion deal to acquire strategic port assets from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings — now under review by China.

In the wake of renewed focus on the Panama Canal and President Donald Trump's stated national interests, BlackRock made a surprise announcement on March 5: a deal with Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings to acquire its two ports in Panama, along with a global network of 40 other port facilities.