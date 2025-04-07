We May Be Witnessing the End of Western Civilization

It’s looking as though the United States may be the final refuge for Western civilization in all the world — and it may just be barely hanging on.

Twenty years ago last November Europe received a grizzly warning when controversial Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh was shot, stabbed, and his body mutilated in front of dozens of witnesses as he was bicycling to work.

His murderer, Mohammed Bouyeri, a 26-year-old Dutch-Moroccan citizen, left a note pinned to Van Gogh's stomach with a knife, threatening Western countries and Jews.

Two months earlier van Gogh released a short film titled Submission. It aired on Dutch TV, and although only 12 minutes in length, was very powerful and the images it portrayed were meant to shock the viewer.

One image portrayed a Muslim woman with the opening lines of the Quran scrawled across her nude body. Another depicted the body of a Muslim woman who’d been beaten by her husband. He wrote verses from the Quran about female obedience on her back.

The note left by van Gogh’s murderer also included a death threat aimed at Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who wrote Submission. She went into hiding and has since become a U.S. citizen.

Although a Somali-born Muslim, Ali has since converted to Christianity and is now a fierce critic of Islam, especially opposing the practices of forced marriage, honor killings, child marriage, and female genital mutilation.

She recently left her own warning for the world, especially Europe.

“It’s the fall of Europe,” she said. “The United Kingdom is on the brink. The government of Sweden, the prime minister said a few weeks ago that he has lost control of the monopoly of violence.”

She added that Germany and France were in much the same crisis as Sweden in many ways.

“Those countries are falling like domino effect. That is my nightmare, and they have done that through settlement, through infiltration in their institutions, including political parties.”

“Through settlement, through infiltration”? Sound familiar? Open borders, unrestricted immigration?

Ari continued, “The governments in office today — the Labour Government — has done more to accommodate within, what, the last eight months than anything else.”

The Telegraph has reported on this extensively, describing gangs of Pakistani immigrants, referred to as “grooming gangs,” who rape children while the government turns a blind eye to what’s happening in the interest of racial harmony.

On the other hand, a U.K. Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran with PTSD was sentenced to two years for “stirring up racial hatred” because he complained about the gangs on social media after the gangs stabbed three girls to death.

Ari concluded, “that is my nightmare, that the West starts to fall apart,”

In the United States the main problem has been the infiltration of foreign criminal gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. That doesn’t mean that fundamentalist Islam hasn’t also made inroads here, however.

The East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) is a planned gated housing development in Plano, Texas, about 40 miles north of Dallas. It’s planned exclusively for Muslims and will reportedly be governed according to Sharia law.

Last week Gov. Greg Abbott appeared to put an end to it. We’ll see. But if this could be proposed in a state like Texas, it could already be happening elsewhere.

The point is, America could be the last, best hope for Western civilization as well as the values it promotes.

Once a right or freedom is lost, it’s seldom won back. If we don’t jealously hold onto our rights, freedoms values and our way of life, they could be lost forever.