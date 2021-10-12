US Submarine Could Have Hit Chinese Drone, Rough Terrain

A U.S. nuclear submarine’s collision with an unknown object in the South China Sea earlier this month is currently the subject of an official investigation after the strike damaged the vessel and injured about a dozen crew members – and military analysts say there could be several explanations behind the mysterious impact.

The nuclear-powered fast-attack sub, the USS Connecticut, was operating in an undisclosed location in an Indo-Pacific region known to be difficult to navigate, when it “struck an object” while submerged on Oct. 2, the Navy reported on Oct. 7, five days after the collision occurred.