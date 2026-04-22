Scarcity Shock Arrives: Iran War Triggers Shortages, Price Inflation

News Wednesday that major airline Lufthansa is canceling over 20,000 flights this summer because of expected jet fuel shortages is just the beginning of a massive wave of scarcity issues that could spark economic upheaval across the globe.
A profound shift is underway in the global economy — one that extends far beyond rising prices and into something more destabilizing: the physical absence of goods.
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