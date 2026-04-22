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Tags: scarcity shock | iran | war | shortages | price | inflation

Scarcity Shock Arrives: Iran War Triggers Shortages, Price Inflation

German airline Lufthansa announced that it will cut more than 20,000 flights this summer because soaring fuel prices have made many routes unprofitable. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 April 2026 05:41 PM EDT

News Wednesday that major airline Lufthansa is canceling over 20,000 flights this summer because of expected jet fuel shortages is just the beginning of a massive wave of scarcity issues that could spark economic upheaval across the globe.

A profound shift is underway in the global economy — one that extends far beyond rising prices and into something more destabilizing: the physical absence of goods. 

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News Wednesday that major airline Lufthansa is canceling over 20,000 flights this summer because of expected jet fuel shortages is just the beginning of a massive wave of scarcity issues that could spark economic upheaval across the globe.
scarcity shock, iran, war, shortages, price, inflation
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2026-41-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 05:41 PM
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