History Will Absolve Trump on Iran

It's long past time to clear the air on Iran.

Their government of clerics, and other bad actors, advocates for, sponsors, and actively condones terrorism. Obviously, this is reflective of Iran’s outright hatred for America, and all she stands for.

That is everything which defines our nation, and what we hold most dear.

Additionally, and sadly forgotten by many — especially on the left — Iran is an unstable, global nuclear threat.

Iran's hatred of America even extends to its own citizenry, as they persecute those who — within its borders — dare to embrace the basic freedoms we exercise and take for granted daily.

The Iran regime places the most extreme of restrictions on free speech and the press, while giving its blessings to mass murder and the use of the death penalty.

Iran ranks among the highest for total number of executions globally, thanks to its rigid adherence to sharia law, a code which condones the mistreatment and debasement of women, invoking mandatory dress codes.

A mere violation can result in severe punishments, inclusive of instant death; if not that, these penalties can be as extreme as flogging and imprisonment.

Unfortunately, Democrats and the legacy media never seem to mention any of these atrocities or — even worse — turn a blind eye to them.

Rather, they spend every media moment condemning Donald Trump, as he and his administration are left to fight two wars – one against Iran and the other against relentless attacks on anything he says or does.

Democrats and the legacy media are horrified by Trump's harsh words and targeted threats directed at Iran, yet it's undeniable he is speaking to a culture employing clear language, stating what our nation's 47th commander in chief intends to do should Iran fail to surrender.

In contrast Obama-Biden attempted conventional, stodgy diplomacy, a beyond ineffective strategy at best; one which resulted in Iran's (and other adversaries) becoming overconfident, with respect to treatment of the United States and her citizenry, at worst.

Donald Trump's actions can and will save civilization while fanatics chanting "Death to America!" will inevitably fail.

Trump understands this because he sees the world as it truly exists, not as the left dreamily believes it to be. Vis-a-vis, Iran would possess no hesitancy in deploying nuclear weapons.

Thus, his warnings to Iran don't render him a "war criminal," while Iran remains the number one enemy to global peace.

History will absolve Donald Trump.

It won't be nowhere near as kind to the left, and rightfully so.

Rob Taub has enjoyed a career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). For more information, visit: www.RobTaub.com Twitter X @robmtaub. Read more Rob Taub Insider articles — Click Here Now.