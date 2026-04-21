US Strengthens Indonesia Ties as China Watches

China is watching closely after the U.S. and Indonesia signed a defense agreement on April 13.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced what they called the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership (MDCP) to promote Indonesia's role as a major American partner in Southeast Asia.
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