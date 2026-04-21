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Tags: united states | indonesia | security | agreement | china

US Strengthens Indonesia Ties as China Watches

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:40 AM EDT

China is watching closely after the U.S. and Indonesia signed a defense agreement on April 13.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced what they called the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership (MDCP) to promote Indonesia's role as a major American partner in Southeast Asia.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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China is watching closely after the U.S. and Indonesia signed a defense agreement on April 13.
united states, indonesia, security, agreement, china
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2026-40-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:40 AM
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