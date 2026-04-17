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Tags: nato | america | donald trump | threat | europe | consequences

NATO Without America: Costs, Risks, Reality

In 2025, America shouldered about 60% of NATO defense spending, which topped roughly $1.4 trillion. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:15 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's latest warnings about scaling back America's role in NATO — or even pulling out — again raise the question: What would the 32-nation alliance look like without the United States?

For decades, Americans have heard complaints about European free-riding. Now, with Russia still menacing Ukraine's borders and hybrid threats rippling across the continent, it's time for a clear-eyed look at the strategic, military, and economic consequences.

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President Donald Trump's latest warnings about scaling back America's role in NATO – or even pulling out – again raise the question: What would the 32-nation alliance look like without the United States?
nato, america, donald trump, threat, europe, consequences
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2026-15-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:15 AM
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