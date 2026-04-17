NATO Without America: Costs, Risks, Reality

President Donald Trump's latest warnings about scaling back America's role in NATO — or even pulling out — again raise the question: What would the 32-nation alliance look like without the United States?
For decades, Americans have heard complaints about European free-riding. Now, with Russia still menacing Ukraine's borders and hybrid threats rippling across the continent, it's time for a clear-eyed look at the strategic, military, and economic consequences.
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