Can US Defend Against Hypersonic Weapons of China, North Korea, Russia?

People walk past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on January 11, 2022. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 09 February 2022 06:54 AM

As the U.S. scrambles to keep up with adversaries who appear more advanced in developing their own arsenal of hypersonic armaments, it may find a more immediate need in a system capable of thwarting an attack from what’s considered to be the most elusive aerial threat ever invented.

China has reportedly developed a hypersonic weapon that can reach and sustain orbit, North Korea has claimed a series of successful test flights, and Russia has amped up its development of cutting-edge weapons over the past several years, too, leaving the U.S. at the back of the hypersonic pack and in the unenviable position of working to avoid being a sitting duck.

