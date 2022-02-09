Can US Defend Against Hypersonic Weapons of China, North Korea, Russia?

As the U.S. scrambles to keep up with adversaries who appear more advanced in developing their own arsenal of hypersonic armaments, it may find a more immediate need in a system capable of thwarting an attack from what’s considered to be the most elusive aerial threat ever invented.

China has reportedly developed a hypersonic weapon that can reach and sustain orbit, North Korea has claimed a series of successful test flights, and Russia has amped up its development of cutting-edge weapons over the past several years, too, leaving the U.S. at the back of the hypersonic pack and in the unenviable position of working to avoid being a sitting duck.