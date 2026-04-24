Abigail Spanberger Wants to 'Californicate' Virginia

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran for office last year as a moderate Democrat, yet in the three months, one week since her inauguration she’s been spearheading bills that trample on Second Amendment rights and that tax every activity under the sun.

But none are as egregious as her gerrymandering referendum that was narrowly approved by the voters Tuesday.

The scheme turns Virginia's six Democrat, five Republican congressional districts into 10 Democrat and one Republican district.

The following day, Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley declared the amendment and enabling legislation "void ab initio," (void from the very start, as though it had never existed), citing numerous state constitutional violations.

The judge held that the amendment required the approval of two legislatures, separated by a House of Delegates election, which couldn’t occur before 2027, and that the language of the ballot question itself was "flagrantly misleading." On that last issue, the ballot question was framed as a vote to "restore fairness in the upcoming elections."

Who could possibly be against "fairness," right?

Geiger Capital observed that "in reality, it turns a state that Kamala barely won by 5 pts from 6D-5R to 10D-1R" — not exactly an effort to "restore fairness in the upcoming elections" in a commonwealth described as a "swing state."

In addition to the state constitutional violations, Judge Hurley found that the referendum violated state statutory law, including public notice and timing requirements.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli told Newsmax host Carl Higbie Thursday that the state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on the issues, and a decision is expected in May.

In addition, Virginia lawmakers have been busy approving a flurry of bills that restrict Second Amendment rights, including a ban on AR-15-style weapons, and a ban on magazines capable of holding more than 14 rounds of ammunition.

Another law imposed civil penalties on anyone who leaves a handgun in a visible place in an unattended motor vehicle.

While that one seems reasonable, the lawmakers carved out an exception for themselves.

"The provisions of this section shall not apply to any member of the General Assembly who leaves a handgun in an unattended motor vehicle . . . when such vehicle is parked in any parking structure reserved for members of the General Assembly."

This week even CNN long-time host Wolf Blitzer called out the Virginia governor for rallying behind the partisan ballot measure.

"You campaigned for governor as a moderate, seeking to represent all Virginians, but what do you say to constituents who feel this ballot measure was partisan and only serves the interests of the Democratic Party?" Blitzer asked.

But instead of answering the question, Spanberger chose the Kamala Harris option.

She changed the subject and babbled.

"I think that there's a broad array of things that I campaigned on from affordability issues, lowering costs of housing, health care, energy, strengthening our agriculture and our wood product industries here in Virginia, where agriculture is our number one private industry and forestry is number three, ensuring that I am listening to the priorities of people across the Commonwealth and there are many bills and many priorities that I am going to support that a whole host of Virginians will support."

Whew! All that, huh? And how did she plan to pay for all that?

Meghan McCain knew, and called her out on it earlier this month.

"You're proposing a bill that would force working class people to pay for things like a leaf blower tax, gym membership tax, dog grooming tax, dry-cleaning tax and vehicle repair tax, JUST to name a few," she said.

"You're a radical Marxist pretending to be a moderate soccer mom."

And that was just a few of the more than 50 new tax proposals and current tax increases in Virginia within the last three months, according to local @7NewsDC.

Conservative TV host and Virginia resident Laura Ingraham lamented, "Adiós, Virginia. The new California," which caught the attention of the Governor Newsom Press Office.

"Oh no — next comes free preschool, free school meals, higher wages, and tuition-free community college," they said. "Truly terrifying stuff."

Sure. Except there are no free lunches, or free anything for that matter.

Someone else always has to pay for it, with "things like a leaf blower tax, gym membership tax, dog grooming tax, dry-cleaning tax and vehicle repair tax."

And every time the government is involved, it ends up costing taxpayers many times more than its true value.

Spanberger wants to "Californicate" Virginia, and bring with it more homelessness, more hunger, and more misery.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.