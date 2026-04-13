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Tags: anthropic | artificial intelligence | cybersecurity | fears | project glasswing

Advanced AI Raises Stakes in Cybersecurity Race

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 24 April 2026 09:53 AM EDT

For years, concerns about artificial intelligence disrupting cybersecurity have largely been framed as long-term risks.

Experts often warned that increasingly capable AI systems could eventually identify and exploit vulnerabilities across digital infrastructure faster than human defenders could respond.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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For years, concerns about artificial intelligence disrupting cybersecurity have largely been framed as long-term risks.
anthropic, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fears, project glasswing
864
2026-53-24
Friday, 24 April 2026 09:53 AM
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