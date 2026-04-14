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The Rise of the Multi-Hyphenate Celebrity

Actor Ryan Reynolds, right, co-owner of the Wrexham AFC soccer club, poses for a selfie with a fan before a match on Dec. 13. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 April 2026 09:44 AM EDT

Last year, when actor Ryan Reynolds celebrated his Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC's return to the Championship, a spot created by his Maximum Effort production company aired in the team's stadium, promoting a limited-edition bottle of his Aviation American Gin.

The moment the ad played — with Reynolds looking squarely at fans and explaining how his commemorative gin packs were flying off the shelves — offered one of the clearest examples of a Hollywood star vertically integrating his acquired brands.

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Last year, when actor Ryan Reynolds celebrated his Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC's return to the Championship, a spot created by his Maximum Effort production company aired in the team's stadium, promoting a limited-edition bottle of his Aviation American Gin.
celebrities, success, acting, business, ventures, spirits, products
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Friday, 24 April 2026 09:44 AM
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