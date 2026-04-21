Iran War Triggers Blame Game as Pump Prices Rise

As of early April, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was about $4.09, up roughly 37% since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
The political fight over who is to blame has settled into a familiar, well-rehearsed pattern.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.