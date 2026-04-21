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Tags: gas | prices | outrage | iran | partisan | blame | democrats

Iran War Triggers Blame Game as Pump Prices Rise

Fuel prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Miami on April 13. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 April 2026 07:36 AM EDT

As of early April, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was about $4.09, up roughly 37% since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

The political fight over who is to blame has settled into a familiar, well-rehearsed pattern.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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As of early April, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was about $4.09, up roughly 37% since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
gas, prices, outrage, iran, partisan, blame, democrats
1319
2026-36-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 07:36 AM
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