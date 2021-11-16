Anti-Cancel Culture University of Austin Has Heavyweight Backing, but Faces Challenges

A new university in Austin, Texas, that aims to make a liberal arts education less "liberal" has some academics hoping the college’s founding sparks a shift in education nationwide by focusing on "freedom of inquiry, freedom of conscience, and civil discourse" — but others remain skeptical of the school’s long-term prospects for success.

Frustrated by increasing reports of censorship occurring on college campuses across America, a group of writers and entrepreneurs decided to team up and founded The University of Austin.