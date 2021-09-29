×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: united states | woke | cities | portland

The 10 Most Woke Cities in America

A Black Lives Matter mural adorns Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower on July 10, 2020, in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:16 AM

The PC police are pouncing all over the United States, but it’s a big country and some places are more rabidly "woke" than others.

Want to know which are the worst? Here’s a coast-to-coast road trip of the 10 most "woke" cities in America:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The PC police are pouncing all over the United States, but it's a big country and some places are more rabidly "woke" than others. Want to know which are the worst? Here's a coast-to-coast road trip of...
united states, woke, cities, portland
1183
2021-16-29
Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App