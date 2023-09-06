×
Tags: u.s. | nuclear-capable | jets | britain | air base | aircrafts | russia

US Moves Nuclear-Capable Jets to Britain

A F-35 fighter jet takes off for a training mission at Hill Air Force Base on March in Ogden, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 07:28 AM EDT

Two squadrons of new, nuclear-capable F-35 stealth fighter jets reportedly are set to arrive "imminently" at a British air base, giving the U.S. a formidable weapon capable of dominating the skies above most of Western Europe – and well into Russian territory.

The move comes amid continued tensions between the U.S. and Russia over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin and his generals have routinely threatened the potential use of nuclear weapons in response to certain red lines that Russia has drawn for the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine.

