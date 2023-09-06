US Moves Nuclear-Capable Jets to Britain

Two squadrons of new, nuclear-capable F-35 stealth fighter jets reportedly are set to arrive "imminently" at a British air base, giving the U.S. a formidable weapon capable of dominating the skies above most of Western Europe – and well into Russian territory.

The move comes amid continued tensions between the U.S. and Russia over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin and his generals have routinely threatened the potential use of nuclear weapons in response to certain red lines that Russia has drawn for the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine.