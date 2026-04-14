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Tags: canada | gun | crackdown | resistance | liberal party

Canada's Gun Crackdown Meets Widespread Resistance

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 23 April 2026 07:19 AM EDT

Canadian gun owners are thumbing their collective noses at the ruling Liberal Party's effort to confiscate more than 2,500 types of firearms.

Canadians had until March 31 to participate in the government's "Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program" (ASFCP), which offers compensation to gun owners who declare ownership and agree to turn them in.

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Canadian gun owners are thumbing their collective noses at the ruling Liberal Party's effort to confiscate more than 2,500 types of firearms.
canada, gun, crackdown, resistance, liberal party
1020
2026-19-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 07:19 AM
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