Canada's Gun Crackdown Meets Widespread Resistance

Canadian gun owners are thumbing their collective noses at the ruling Liberal Party's effort to confiscate more than 2,500 types of firearms.
Canadians had until March 31 to participate in the government's "Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program" (ASFCP), which offers compensation to gun owners who declare ownership and agree to turn them in.
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