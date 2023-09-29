US Military's 'Woke' Turn Could Impact Conflict With China

As concerns mount about a potential clash between the United States and China, the U.S. military's increasing embrace of the progressive "woke" viewpoint may be affecting its readiness, professionalism, operational planning, and the acceleration of the Defense Industrial Base at a critical time.

A contingent of GOP lawmakers have so far led the charge in exposing the military's "woke" turn, however, several Biden administration and Pentagon officials have sought to quash this narrative.