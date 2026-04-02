Assassinations Shake Iran's Ruling Power Structure

Iran's regime has begun to fracture under waves of assassinations targeting its top leaders.
Since the war began Feb. 28, many senior figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been eliminated.
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