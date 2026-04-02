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Tags: assassinations | iran | regime | war | leader | opportunities | irgc

Assassinations Shake Iran's Ruling Power Structure

A portrait of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is held April 9 during a memorial in Tehran. He was killed Feb. 28. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:23 AM EDT

Iran's regime has begun to fracture under waves of assassinations targeting its top leaders.

Since the war began Feb. 28, many senior figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been eliminated.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Iran's regime has begun to fracture under waves of assassinations targeting its top leaders.Since the war began Feb. 28, many senior figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been eliminated.
assassinations, iran, regime, war, leader, opportunities, irgc
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2026-23-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:23 AM
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