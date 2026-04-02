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Assassinations Shake Iran's Ruling Power Structure A portrait of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is held April 9 during a memorial in Tehran. He was killed Feb. 28. (Getty Images)

Iran's regime has begun to fracture under waves of assassinations targeting its top leaders. Since the war began Feb. 28, many senior figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been eliminated. Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access! Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes: Special investigative reports

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Iran's regime has begun to fracture under waves of assassinations targeting its top leaders.Since the war began Feb. 28, many senior figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been eliminated.

assassinations, iran, regime, war, leader, opportunities, irgc

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Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:23 AM

2026-23-14

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:23 AM