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Tags: united states | countries | reject | birthright citizenship | supreme court

Global Trend: Citizenship by Blood, Not Birth

Demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in April when oral arguments were held in the current birthright citizenship case. A ruling is expected this summer. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 13 April 2026 08:02 AM EDT

A couple expecting a child travel to Great Britain and while there, the child is born.

Does that child become a citizen? How about Italy? Germany? Spain?

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In most countries — including Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Spain — a child born to visiting parents does not automatically gain citizenship, making the United States a clear outlier in broadly granting birthright citizenship.
united states, countries, reject, birthright citizenship, supreme court
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2026-02-13
Monday, 13 April 2026 08:02 AM
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