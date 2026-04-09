Global Trend: Citizenship by Blood, Not Birth

A couple expecting a child travel to Great Britain and while there, the child is born.
Does that child become a citizen? How about Italy? Germany? Spain?
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin