×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | military | kabul | withdrawal

'Complete Lack of Accountability' 2 Years After Afghan Pullout

Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, who had been deployed to Afghanistan, arrive in formation for their homecoming at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, on Oct. 3, 2021. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 06:19 AM EDT

Two years after the U.S. military's chaotic withdrawal from Kabul, military analysts say they're disappointed – yet not surprised – that no one has been held accountable for the multitude of missteps that led to the deaths of 13 service members in a terror attack and helped an empowered Taliban return to power.

While the decision to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan was widely supported, the way America exited the engagement resulted in chaos, with hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies left stranded and at the mercy of the Taliban.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman is the platinum reporter at Newsmax. She is a University of Florida graduate who has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Two years after the U.S. military's chaotic withdrawal from Kabul, military analysts say they're disappointed that no one has been held accountable for the multitude of missteps that led to the deaths of 13 service members in a terror attack and helped the Taliban return to power.
u.s., military, kabul, withdrawal
1170
2023-19-16
Wednesday, 16 August 2023 06:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved