'Complete Lack of Accountability' 2 Years After Afghan Pullout

Two years after the U.S. military's chaotic withdrawal from Kabul, military analysts say they're disappointed – yet not surprised – that no one has been held accountable for the multitude of missteps that led to the deaths of 13 service members in a terror attack and helped an empowered Taliban return to power.

While the decision to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan was widely supported, the way America exited the engagement resulted in chaos, with hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies left stranded and at the mercy of the Taliban.