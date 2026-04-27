WHCA Dinner Illustrates Why the Democratic Party is Dying

Saturday marked at least the third attempt on the life of President Donald Trump, and it also illustrated why long-standing Democrats are leaving the party — because the Democratic Party has become too toxic and unrecognizable.

The annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner (often referred to as "Nerd Prom") was just getting underway when an alleged would-be assassin, later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, attempted to shoot his way into the Washington Hilton ballroom where the event was being held.

The president, vice president, first lady, and cabinet members were rushed out of the room by Secret Service officers, as other attendees sought cover underneath tables, but the immediate response from Democrats, leftists and legacy media was jaw-dropping.

That evening at 9:07, Senate Minority Leader Chick Schumer released a statement.

"I am closely monitoring the unfolding situation at the White House Correspondents Dinner," the New York Democrat said. "I’m grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and am praying everyone remains safe."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, another New York Democrat, released his own statement 50 minutes later.

"Thankful for the swift law enforcement action to protect everyone from gunfire at the White House Correspondents Dinner," Jeffries said.

"Praying for the safety of those who may remain in harm’s way. The violence and chaos in America must end."

Not mentioned in either statement was: Any concern for the gunman's actual target — President Trump and members of his administration.

The fact that Democrats placed the praised Secret Service agents' paychecks in jeopardy by withholding Homeland Security funding to get benefits for illegal aliens.

America's "violence and chaos" that Jeffries condemned, largely comes from his own party, by referring to Trump as a fascist, Nazi, and Hitler.

Some of that rhetoric has lately accused Trump of being a pedophile and an associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein — a claim that wasn't lost on the alleged shooter, who included it in his manifesto.

But in truth, it's on the record that Trump reported Epstein to the police and that Trump banned Epstein from his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago club.

As a Twitchy writer who goes by the handle "Just Mindy" observed, "Accusing political opponents of being pedophiles or Epstein accomplices isn't just reckless rhetoric — it’s the kind of inflammatory claim that can incite real-world violence, erode trust in institutions, and backfire spectacularly when the facts don't hold up."

Meanwhile, some media figures made the shooting all about themselves, as though they were the gunman’s intended target.

CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter announced that "CNN CEO Mark Thompson sent a memo to all of the staffers who attended tonight's WHCA dinner to 'acknowledge what we all experienced together tonight.'"

They couldn't have been too traumatized, however. Video was recorded showing women stuffing unopened bottles of wine into their purses before leaving.

This is today's Democratic Party.

John F. Kennedy referred to himself as a "proud liberal" when he accepted the nomination for president in 1960, but in truth, his politics would align more closely with a mainstream Republican today.

The Kennedy name was always synonymous with the Democratic Party, until JFK's nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced he'd had enough and declared himself an Independent. He now serves as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Former Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona were two other high profile names to leave the Democratic Party, also calling themselves Independents during their final days in office.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat and a 2020 Democratic presidential nominee hopeful, made the split complete by declaring herself a Republican, before President Trump appointed as her his Director of National Intelligence.

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, a lifetime Democrat, told Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren last week that he's also done with the Democratic Party.

"I will work as hard as I can to make sure that the Democrats do not get control of the House, do not get control of the Senate, do not get control of the presidency," he said.

And just as Ronald Reagan announced more than 60 years ago, Dershowitz repeated to Van Susteren, "I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the Democratic Party left me."

Keep it up, Democrats, and some fine day a museum will display a mummified member of your party, right next to another long-extinct creature.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.