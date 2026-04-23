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Tags: zohran mamdani | curse | socialism | costs | reality | new york mets

Reality Arrives for Mamdani's Socialist Experiment

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, on April 9 to mark his 100th day in office. After the visit, the high-payroll Mets lost 12 consecutive games. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 27 April 2026 07:19 AM EDT

New York Mets fans have a new villain, and his name is not on the opposing roster.

When democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrapped the team's Mr. and Mrs. Met mascots in a bear hug at Citi Field on April 9, the high-payroll team was competitive. Then the Mets lost 12 straight games and tumbled into last place.

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New York Mets fans have a new villain, and his name is not on the opposing roster.
zohran mamdani, curse, socialism, costs, reality, new york mets
1209
2026-19-27
Monday, 27 April 2026 07:19 AM
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