Reality Arrives for Mamdani's Socialist Experiment

New York Mets fans have a new villain, and his name is not on the opposing roster.
When democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrapped the team's Mr. and Mrs. Met mascots in a bear hug at Citi Field on April 9, the high-payroll team was competitive. Then the Mets lost 12 straight games and tumbled into last place.
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