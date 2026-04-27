Analysis: Global Financial Shock Arrives —– Stocks, Commodities Make No Sense

At Platinum, we have continued to warn our subscribers that the world is facing critical energy and food shortages that will soon be affecting the global economy.
While financial markets appear calm, physical commodity systems — especially oil and food — are already under strain.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin