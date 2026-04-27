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Tags: iran | strait of hormuz | ceasefire | financial markets

Analysis: Global Financial Shock Arrives —– Stocks, Commodities Make No Sense

A view of screens showing shipping in the Middle East on Monday at the U.K. Maritime Trade Organization, the Royal Navy center monitoring shipping traffic in the Gulf. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

By    |   Monday, 27 April 2026 03:30 PM EDT

At Platinum, we have continued to warn our subscribers that the world is facing critical energy and food shortages that will soon be affecting the global economy.

While financial markets appear calm, physical commodity systems — especially oil and food — are already under strain.

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At Platinum, we have continued to warn our subscribers that the world is facing critical energy and food shortages that will soon be affecting the global economy.
iran, strait of hormuz, ceasefire, financial markets
510
2026-30-27
Monday, 27 April 2026 03:30 PM
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