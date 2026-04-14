WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: abduction | u.s. | journalist | shelly kittleson | baghdad | threats | terrorism

Lessons Learned in Abduction of American Journalist

Shelly Kittleson (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 April 2026 07:51 AM EDT

While most Americans were focused on their daily lives, U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson was snatched off the streets of Baghdad in broad daylight on March 31.

The perpetrators were Kata'ib Hezbollah (better known as KH), an Iran-backed Shiite militia that the U.S. government has officially labeled a foreign terrorist organization since 2009.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While most Americans were focused on their daily lives, U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson was snatched off the streets of Baghdad in broad daylight on March 31.
abduction, u.s., journalist, shelly kittleson, baghdad, threats, terrorism, iran
1296
2026-51-27
Monday, 27 April 2026 07:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved