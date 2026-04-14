Lessons Learned in Abduction of American Journalist

While most Americans were focused on their daily lives, U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson was snatched off the streets of Baghdad in broad daylight on March 31.
The perpetrators were Kata'ib Hezbollah (better known as KH), an Iran-backed Shiite militia that the U.S. government has officially labeled a foreign terrorist organization since 2009.
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