Tags: u.s. | hypersonic | missile | defense

US Hypersonic Missile Defense Lags Rivals' Advances

The North Korea government shows what it says is a test launch of a hypersonic missile in North Korea. Hypersonics pose a major threat to existing air defenses and coming up with a way to track the high-tech weaponry comes at a crucial time. (AP Photos)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 06:38 AM EDT

Plans to patch vulnerabilities in the current U.S. missile defense posture is “heading in the right direction” as the Pentagon prioritizes ways to detect incoming rockets — but military analysts fear the improvements may not come quick enough to stave off a potential attack.

Hypersonics pose a major threat to existing air defenses because of their speed and stealth.

Tuesday, 09 May 2023 06:38 AM
