From Europe to America: Immigration Lessons Learned the Hard Way

Immigration is again at the forefront of America's political debate, as the vivid images of illegal immigrants trudging along treacherous paths or breaching razor wire barriers and clashing with federal agents and Texas National Guardsmen have become emblematic of the crisis at our borders.

Europe is now in the process of facing the consequences of its decades of liberal immigration policies, reacting with electoral changes in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and Portugal and even continent-wide strategies to stem the flow from Africa and Asia.