Psychedelic Therapies Eyed Again for Ailing Vets

When the federal government gave psychedelics to soldiers decades ago, it did so in hopes of giving them advantages to win wars.
It's now considering doing so again to help save their lives.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin