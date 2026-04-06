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Tags: psychedelic | therapies | congress | bill | troops | ptsd | tim sheehy

Psychedelic Therapies Eyed Again for Ailing Vets

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 17 April 2026 07:45 AM EDT

When the federal government gave psychedelics to soldiers decades ago, it did so in hopes of giving them advantages to win wars.

It's now considering doing so again to help save their lives.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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When the federal government gave psychedelics to soldiers decades ago, it did so in hopes of giving them advantages to win wars.It's now considering doing so again to help save their lives.
psychedelic, therapies, congress, bill, troops, ptsd, tim sheehy, veterans
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2026-45-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 07:45 AM
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