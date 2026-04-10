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Tags: wisconsin | georgia | results | republicans | warning | midterms | elections

April Results Flash Warnings to Republicans

(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 April 2026 07:28 AM EDT

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race results on April 7 looked less like a local judicial contest and more like an early warning flare for national Republicans.

Liberal-backed Judge Chris Taylor won decisively, expanding the court's liberal majority in a major swing state just as high-stakes fights over redistricting, union rights, abortion, and election law continue to build.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

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The Wisconsin Supreme Court race results on April 7 looked less like a local judicial contest and more like an early warning flare for national Republicans.
wisconsin, georgia, results, republicans, warning, midterms, elections
1688
2026-28-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 07:28 AM
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