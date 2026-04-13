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Tags: artificial intelligence | cars | buyers | negotiations | prices | deals | dealerships

AI Takes the Wheel in Car Buying Negotiations

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:13 AM EDT

In more than four decades of selling vehicles, Ray Shefska said he learned that the dealership always has the advantage in negotiations.

When his son, Zach, was buying his first car, Shefska used that experience to help. Fast forward to 2019, when the father-and-son duo launched CarEdge to offer that insider knowledge to everyone.

Craig Myers

Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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In more than four decades of selling vehicles, Ray Shefska said he learned that the dealership always has the advantage in negotiations.
artificial intelligence, cars, buyers, negotiations, prices, deals, dealerships
901
2026-13-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:13 AM
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