Brandon Judd to Newsmax: El Paso Border Surge Result of Biden's Actions

A group of more than 100 migrants stormed the El Paso, Texas, border fence Thursday, knocking over guards in the process, a surge that is the direct result of the Biden administration's actions, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Newsmax.

"They have been taught by this administration that it is OK to violate our laws. They know and understand that they can do anything they want because they don't believe that our laws apply to them," Judd said Friday during an appearance on "Newsline."

"I have interviewed countless individuals that I have taken into custody, and they have told me that they know that that the administration is going to let them go. The understand that Biden through his actions has invited them to cross our borders illegally.

"They know that they’re going to be released. They know that that nothing is going to happen to them, so we can expect to see this many, many times over and over again. In this particular case, there just happened to be a camera there. Fortunately, individuals do not care about our laws."

The incident Thursday came two days after a federal appeals court again prevented Texas from arresting and deporting migrants accused of entering the U.S. illegally, hours after the law briefly took effect.

Arrests for illegal crossings fell by half in January from a record-high of 250,000 in December, with sharp declines in Texas.

Arrests in the Border Patrol's Del Rio sector, the focus of Gov. Greg Abbott's enforcement, fell 76% from December.

Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings for much of the last decade, recorded its fewest arrests since June 2020.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

